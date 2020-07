BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been found guilty of three charges of engaging in sex acts with a child 14 or younger.

Maricela Delgadillo, 44, faces up to 9 years in prison at her sentencing next month, prosecutors said. She was found guilty on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said the offenses occurred both at a residence and a motel in Kern County. An investigation began when the child reported the abuse to a school counselor.