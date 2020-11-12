Woman convicted of second-degree murder in shooting over bicycle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who authorities say fatally shot a man who stopped her from stealing a bicycle was found guilty of second-degree murder Thursday.

A jury also found Marvinesha Johnson guilty of a firearm enhancement and resisting a peace officer, prosecutors said. She faces up to 40 years to life in prison at her Dec. 10 sentencing hearing.

Johnson, 29, stole a bicycle outside an apartment in central Bakersfield the night of Aug. 5, 2019, prosecutors said. The owner of the bike and his friend, Brent Cannady, 37, went outside and saw Johnson with the bike. They took it back from her, and she yelled at Cannady and followed the men back to the apartment.

Prosecutors say Johnson threatened to kill Cannady then pulled a gun from a tan bag, firing four shots at close range. Each shot struck Cannady. He died the next day.

Police arrested Johnson a block away about 15 minutes after the shooting. She was in possession of a 9mm handgun determined to be the murder weapon.

Johnson became irate as she denied responsibility for the killing during an interview at police headquarters, at one point throwing a chair at detectives, according to the District Attorney’s office. She has a prior felony conviction for spousal abuse.