Woman convicted of murder in 3-month-old daughter’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 35-year-old woman has been convicted of murder in the death of her 3-month-old daughter, who suffered injuries including more than 16 rib fractures, sepsis and a “massive” kidney infection, prosecutors said.

A jury found Vanessa Wolfe guilty of second-degree murder and assault on a child causing death, according to the District Attorney’s office.

She faces up to 25 years to life at her Dec. 17 sentencing.

A separate jury heard the case against the child’s father, Eddie Leyva, and a mistrial was declared Thursday over concerns some jurors may have been exposed to information beyond what was presented at trial.

Leyva, 30, is scheduled for retrial Jan. 6.

The couple’s daughter, Adenali Leyva, was found dead Oct. 30, 2014, at an apartment on L Street. In addition to her injuries, the girl was severely malnourished and dehydrated, prosecutors said, and it was determined her parents allowed her to suffer for weeks while doing nothing to help her.