Woman convicted of killing newborn son withdraws insanity plea

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Shafter woman convicted of murder and assault in the 2015 death of her newborn son faces 25 years to life in prison after withdrawing her insanity plea.

Elvira Farias, 32, withdrew her plea Monday and is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 1, according to prosecutors.

If she hadn’t withdrawn the insanity plea, the second phase of her trial would have begun with jurors asked to determine if she was insane at the time of the killing.

On the afternoon of June 9, 2015, emergency responders were called to a park in Shafter where Farias was found bleeding. Mental health professionals who had recently examined her notified authorities she had been pregnant.

The infant was located hours later wrapped in a towel and placed in bushes behind a Shafter medical office. The child died from blunt force trauma, suffering skull fractures, a broken rib and injuries inside his mouth, according to a pathologist.

Farias was found guilty last month.