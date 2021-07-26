Woman convicted of attempted murder and mayhem for stabbing mother

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Monday convicted a woman of attempted murder and mayhem for a brutal stabbing attack against her mother while the older woman was driving.

Destanie Hinzo, 36, faces a potential life sentence at her Sept. 8 sentencing.

Hinzo got a ride from her mother June 5, 2018, to run errands. During the ride, Hinzo accused her mother of molesting her children then began stabbing her, according to prosecutors.

The mother suffered numerous injuries, including stab wounds to her face and chest and cuts to an ear and her scalp, a District Attorney’s office news release said. She also suffered skull fractures, hematomas to her brain and permanent damage to an eye.

The molestation accusation was unfounded, prosecutors said.