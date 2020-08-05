Woman convicted in 2018 insurance fraud scheme arrested for failing to pay restitution, authorities say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A dental office employee convicted in 2018 in what authorities called an elaborate $46,000 insurance fraud scheme has been arrested for failing to pay restitution, according to the state Department of Insurance.

Karla Morales, 42, was arrested Wednesday and was held without bail ahead of a court hearing set for Friday, according to court records.

In June 2018, prosecutors charged Morales with 45 felonies after Department of Insurance investigators discovered she submitted 78 fraudulent dental insurance claim forms for services she or her family never received. Investigators said the forms contained personal identifying information and forged signatures of four different dentists, all of whom were her former employers.

A Department of Insurance release said Morales conspired with her husband, Raymundo Morales Jr., 47, to cash or negotiate the reimbursement checks made payable to him as the dental insurance policy holder. They received a total of $46,688.21 in fraudulent payments, according to the release, and upon Karla Morales’ conviction she was ordered to pay back $43,987.70.