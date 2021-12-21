Woman cheered on two men accused of beating Lamont man to death: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Found sleeping near a dead body, Michelle Valencia told deputies she thought the man was only drunk.

Valencia claimed to have stumbled over the body of 49-year-old Moises Perez Torrez outside a home on Habecker Road near the East Side Canal in Lamont, according to court filings.

But she was unable to explain why her shoes were covered in blood. And a witness told deputies Valencia encouraged two men as they beat Torrez, the filings say.

The witness said the men — identified as Octavio Gonzalez and Ruben Parayno — twice assaulted Torrez following an argument the night of Sept. 14, the second time telling him he was going to die, the filings say.

The witness said they heard Valencia yelling, “Hit him harder, you’re hitting him like a baby,” according to the documents.

Valencia later changed her story and said the two men assaulted Torrez, documents said. An investigator wrote he believed Valencia also took part in the killing.

Valencia, 29, Gonzalez, 39, and Parayno, 33, are charged with first-degree murder. Court records show Valencia and Gonzalez are held on $1 million bail. Parayno remains at large.

Valencia and Gonzalez are due back in court Jan. 14.