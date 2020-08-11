Woman charged with murder in shooting of J’s Place chef to receive new attorney

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An attorney who twice represented Michaele Bowers in murder trials that ended in hung juries was relieved as her counsel Tuesday, and it’s expected the Public Defender’s office will be assigned her case as she heads toward a third trial.

David A. Torres confirmed he is no longer representing Bowers, who is scheduled to be assigned new counsel on Thursday. If the Public Defender’s office has a conflict in representing her, the court will appoint the Indigent Defense Program.

Bowers, 52, killed Ray Ingram, her longtime boyfriend and chef and owner of Southern-style restaurant J’s Place, after she became fed up with his pattern of infidelity, according to prosecutors. Torres argued Ingram, 51, had abused Bowers for years, both physically and verbally, and on the morning of Feb. 22, 2017, she shot him in self-defense after he threatened to kill her.

In March 2019, a jury hung 11-1 in favor of finding Bowers guilty of second-degree murder. A second mistrial was declared in February when six jurors voted for voluntary manslaughter, four for second-degree murder, one for involuntary manslaughter and one for not guilty.

Bowers’ third trial is scheduled for Monday, but with the change of attorney there will likely be a postponement.