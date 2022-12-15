BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who police say admitted shooting her boyfriend last year, alleging he assaulted her, has been charged with murder, according to court records.

Cony Alvarado-Romero, 31, was arrested after the fatal shooting of Jose Luis Hernandez Laureano but later released as the case was investigated further. Records show she is not currently in custody but has been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and child cruelty. No upcoming court dates are listed.

Laureano, 30, was shot Nov. 17, 2021, on Latham Street, north of Niles Street and west of Morning Drive. Police found him lying in the roadway and he was taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead.

According to a probable cause declaration, Alvarado-Romero said she and Laureano got in a fight and she shot him as he walked away. She told police she fired once in his direction. Police said Laureano had a gunshot wound to his back and chest.

Alvarado-Romero said she and Laureano had a child in common but they no longer lived together, according to the declaration. She allowed him to come over and visit the child and the fight occurred, she said in the declaration.