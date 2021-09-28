Woman charged with murder for allegedly hitting woman with car

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of hitting a woman with her car, inflicting fatal injuries, appeared in court Tuesday on charges including murder.

Melissa Colson, 34, is charged with second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in the death of 43-year-old Cecilia Gamino, according to court records and deputies. Her formal arraignment was postponed to Oct. 6 for the Public Defender’s office to determine if it has a conflict representing her.

Gamino was hit by a car July 20 in the 8200 block of East Brundage Lane and carried on its hood to the 200 block of Coremark Court, where she fell off, according to sheriff’s officials. She died Aug. 8 from blunt head trauma, coroner’s officials said.

Colson was arrested Friday, deputies said. The investigation found the women argued shortly before Gamino was struck, according to sheriff’s officials.