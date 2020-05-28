Woman charged with manslaughter in crash that killed 6-year-old boy

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been charged with manslaughter and three counts of willful cruelty to a child in connection with a crash that killed a 6-year-old boy.

Breanna Jimenez, 31, has pleaded not guilty and is next due in court June 9 for a bail review, according to court records. She’s currently in custody on $50,000 bail.

The specific manslaughter charge filed against her says alcohol was not involved.

Jimenez was behind the wheel Feb. 21 when her vehicle left the roadway and overturned in the 30000 block of West Tulare Avenue, just east of Poplar Avenue. Sheriff’s officials said Jaden Jimenez suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at Kern Medical later the same day.

Two others inside the vehicle suffered moderate injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.