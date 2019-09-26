Woman charged with dragging dog on electric scooter next due in court Nov. 4

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The next hearing for a woman charged with felony animal cruelty in connection with dragging a dog while she rode an electric scooter has been postponed for more than a month.

The attorney representing Elaine Rosa spoke with prosecutors in advance of her scheduled pre-preliminary hearing Thursday.

When Rosa’s case was called, defense attorney Bo Koenig told Juge Colette M. Humphrey they’d agreed to postpone the hearing and hold a status conference on Nov. 4.

In January, security camera footage captured a person later identified as Rosa riding a Bird scooter and dragging a small dog through a Bakersfield neighborhood before being confronted by bystanders. The footage was posted on social media, sparking outrage among local residents.

The dog, named Zebra, received medical treatment. Rosa is not the dog’s owner.

Rosa worked as a contracted psychologist at Kern Valley State Prison, and her contract was terminated a day after the incident.