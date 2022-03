BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman caught on camera kicking a small dog has been charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty, according to court records.

Amal Hanna is scheduled to be formally arraigned April 19, records say.

Hanna was arrested last month after a home surveillance camera in southwest Bakersfield captured footage of a woman repeatedly kicking a dog and yelling, police said. A bystander confronts her.

It appears the bystander begins chasing Hanna, saying, “Don’t kick it.”