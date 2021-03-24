Woman charged in connection with fire outside KGET studios

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been charged with a felony and a misdemeanor in connection with a car set ablaze Sunday outside KGET studios, forcing an evacuation of the building.

Amber Hernandez, 40, is charged with possession of material or device used for arson and burning of combustible material in an unsafe manner, court records show. She’s free on $10,000 bail and is due in court April 13 for arraignment.

The fire was reported around 11 a.m. on M Street near 22nd Street and police found an abandoned vehicle burning outside the gated parking lot of the building. Wooden crosses had been placed outside the gates, two draped with what appeared to be wedding dresses, a third with a man’s suit jacket.

Bakersfield firefighters doused the blaze and Hernandez, who was in the area, was detained for questioning and later arrested.

No one was injured.