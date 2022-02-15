Woman charged in Bodfish teen’s alleged fentanyl overdose death

Tablets believed to be laced with fentanyl are displayed at the Drug Enforcement Administration Northeast Regional Laboratory on October 8, 2019 in New York. – According to US government data, about 32,000 Americans died from opioid overdoses in 2018. That accounts for 46 percent of all fatal overdoses. Fentanyl, a powerful painkiller approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for a range of conditions, has been central to the American opioid crisis which began in the late 1990s. (Photo by DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A felony charge has been filed against a woman in connection with the death of a 16-year-old Bodfish girl whom she allegedly gave fentanyl.

Marilyn Lee Elliott is charged with willful cruelty to a child, according to Superior Court records. An arraignment date has not been scheduled and Elliott is not listed in custody.

A court filing says Elliott admitted to providing fentanyl the night of May 18, and the teen’s boyfriend told investigators he was in touch with her that night and she told him she had used the drug.

The teen was found unresponsive the next morning at a home in the 100 block of Pioneer Place, according to sheriff’s officials Given aid at the scene, she was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies searched the home and found suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to sheriff’s officials.

Elliott in 2019 pleaded no contest to two drug-related charges, court records say.