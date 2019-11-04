Woman caught with $6,000 in stolen quarters sentenced to year in jail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested after police found her struggling to push a stroller containing $6,000 in stolen quarters was sentenced Monday to a year in jail.

Darrin Fritz, 29, was also sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to stay away from the home where the coins were stolen.

She pleaded no contest last month to felony burglary and misdemeanor resisting arrest charges.

Fritz was arrested in late September in the 5100 block of Ojai Drive in east Bakersfield after police contacted her and found she had two active misdemeanor warrants.

She tried to run as officers placed handcuffs on her, and police used force to take her into custody, according to court documents.

In searching her belongings, officers found a green seabag in the stroller containing thousands of quarters and mail belonging to a resident in the area, the documents said.

Police contacted the resident whose name was on the mail. He identified the coins and mail as his property.