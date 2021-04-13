Woman burglarized vehicle, used stolen credit card at department store: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman stole a credit card during a vehicle burglary then used the card at a nearby department store, police said.

The burglary took place April 3 on Coffee Road near Downing Avenue, police said. The burglar is a Black female with brown hair who wore a light blue “Champion” hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and leopard print face mask, police said.

Her vehicle is described as a 2003-07 model silver Honda Accord with tinted windows, sunroof and four doors.

Anyone with information regarding her identity is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Detective Thomas at 661-326-3513.