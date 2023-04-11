BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Twin Oaks man awoke last week to a relentless assault from his live-in girlfriend, who he said attacked him with a claw hammer, frying pan, rope and even directed her pit bull to bite him, according to a court filing.

Deputies called to the man’s home April 6 saw him covered with blood with major injuries on his face, body and legs, according to a warrant filed in Superior Court. His left arm was bitten so badly “the bone was protruding through the skin,” the warrant said.

The girlfriend, Angela Hagar, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, aggravated mayhem and torture and is being held on $1.65 million bail. She’s due back in court April 20.

The boyfriend told deputies he woke to Hagar on his back choking him with a rope, according to the filing. As she held him down, she called her pit bull to attack him and the dog bit his arm, body and face, the man said.

“While (the boyfriend) was fending for his life, he watched as Hagar grab (sic) a claw hammer,” a deputy wrote. “(He) then laid and watched as Hagar began striking his legs, body and face with the hammer.”

Eventually Hagar dropped the hammer and picked up a frying pan, the man told deputies. She hit him in the face with it, he said. A motive for the attack is not contained in the warrant.