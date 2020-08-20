Woman arrested on suspicion of vandalizing BPD memorial during May protest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who police say defaced a Bakersfield Police Department memorial during a protest in May was arrested Thursday.

Jaqueline Hernandez, 19, is charged with a felony and two misdemeanors in connection with vandalizing the Fallen Officers Memorial on May 29. She is due in court Monday.

In July, police arrested another person, Salvador Ibarra, 27, suspected of vandalizing the memorial. He’s also due in court Monday.

The BPD has released this image of a man wanted in connection with vandalizing the department’s Fallen Officers Memorial.

A third person who police say vandalized the memorial remains unidentified. He’s described as Asian, 20 to 25 years old, short black hair, slim build and during the incident wore a tan, collared short-sleeve button-up shirt, blue jeans and a dark undershirt. He has a tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is asked to call the department at 661-327-7111 or Detective Perez at 661-326-3593.