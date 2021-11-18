Woman arrested on suspicion of murder in east Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of murder in connection with a shooting that occurred in east Bakersfield.

Cony Alvarado-Romero was arrested early Thursday and is being held without bail, according to police and inmate booking records. She’s due in court next week.

Alvarado-Romero is suspected of involvement in the shooting of a man around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Latham Street, police said. The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Detective Carlos Arvizu at 661-326-3953, the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.