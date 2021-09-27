Woman arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly hitting woman with car: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies have arrested a woman on suspicion of murder in the death of a woman they say was hit by a vehicle and carried a short distance on its hood.

Melissa Colson, 34, was arrested Friday in connection with the death of 43-year-old Cecilia Gamino, according to sheriff’s officials.

An investigation found Gamino was hit by a car July 20 in the 8200 block of East Brundage Lane and carried on its hood to the 200 block of Coremark Court, where she fell off, officials said. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died Aug. 8.

Detectives gathered information leading to Colson’s arrest on Friday. Sheriff’s officials say Colson argued with Gamino just before the incident.

Colson is held without bail and is due in court Tuesday to be formally arraigned on a charge of first-degree murder.