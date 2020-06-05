Woman arrested on murder charge in boyfriend’s 2013 death, KCSO says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The former girlfriend of a man whose burned body was found nearly seven years ago has been arrested on suspicion of murder in his death, according to sheriff’s officials.

Elizabeth Guillen, 42, was arrested Tuesday and is held without bail in the death of Oscar Garcia, whose body was discovered Aug. 11, 2013, as firefighters doused a blaze in the area of Bear Mountain Boulevard and General Beale Road, officials said.

Investigators received information in early 2020 implicating Guillen in the killing, according to the sheriff’s office. During the initial investigation, she said she hadn’t seen Garcia in two days.

Guillen is scheduled for arraignment June 3.