Woman arrested on DUI, child cruelty charges after found passed out in vehicle with child in the backseat

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is behind bars after officers found her passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle parked with its engine running, a child asleep in the backseat and a nearly empty bottle of alcohol inside, according to a court document.

The California Highway Patrol was called around 2:30 p.m. Thursday to a Fastrip where Brandy Nichole Naff was sleeping in a vehicle in the store’s parking lot, the document says.

Upon waking up, Naff, 33, refused all blood-alcohol tests and was arrested, according to the document. Her eyes were red and watery, and she was slurring her words.

Video from the Fastrip shows Naff’s vehicle pull into the parking lot and hit a concrete barrier, according to the court filing. A mostly empty bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey was in the front seat.

Naff remained in custody Friday morning on charges of willful cruelty to a child and DUI.

Court records show Naff pleaded guilty in 2004 to a DUI charge, no contest in 2014 to a “wet reckless” charge — similar to a DUI — and currently has a DUI case pending against her stemming from an arrest last year.