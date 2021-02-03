Woman arrested in DUI crash on Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday after crashing into a parked vehicle while under the influence.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 3:47 p.m., officers were sent to Union Avenue near E. 3rd St. after receiving reports of a collision. Officers learned that a vehicle left the road, traveled into a nearby parking lot and struck a parked vehicle.

The department said the driver, identified as 34-year-old Karita Anderson, was not injured in the crash and the parked vehicle was not occupied.

BPD said Anderson was found to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs and was subsequently arrested. Officers also found cocaine and an unregistered firearm in her vehicle, the department said.

Anderson was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, possessing a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon and driving with a suspended license.