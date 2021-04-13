Woman arrested in deadly 2019 hit-and-run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An arrest has been made in a deadly 2019 hit-and-run crash thanks to an anonymous tip, police said.

Edith Mata, 24, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of hit and run resulting in injury and is free on $40,000 bail, according to court records. She’s due back in court May 3.

Police say Mata drove a silver Kia Rio along Kentucky Street the evening of Sept. 7, 2019, and hit a bicyclist. She left the scene and another vehicle struck the bicyclist while he was down in the roadway. The second driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

The bicyclist, Maximiliano Guerrero, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a tip to Kern Secret Witness led to Mata’s arrest.