ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation after a man was fatally shot on Nov. 10 in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Gabriela Isabel Martinez, 28, in Acton, Calif. on an arrest warrant for murder. She was transported to Bakersfield and booked into the Kern County Jail.

On Nov. 10, sheriff deputies responded to Sierra Highway in Rosamond shortly after 6 a.m. and found Kevin Ramirez, 37, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to the office.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.