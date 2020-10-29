Woman arrested during September protest spray-painted ‘BLM’ on traffic barriers, wielded aluminum bat at officer: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Before officers confronted her, Xandria Beltran-Gomez spray-painted “BLM” and an anti-police slogan on traffic barriers and walls during a September protest held outside Bakersfield Police Department headquarters, newly-released reports say.

As police approached her, Beltran-Gomez started running but soon stopped and turned around, raising an aluminum bat at an officer, the court documents say. She had begun to move the bat backward as the officer tackled her, and other officers helped with taking her into custody.

The officer who tackled her said Beltran-Gomez never struck him with the bat, the filings say.

Beltran-Gomez, 28, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm on a peace officer, resisting arrest, vandalism in excess of $400 and separate counts for possessing brass knuckles, a switchblade and a drill.

Surveillance cameras on BPD headquarters captured Beltran-Gomez using a can of black paint the evening of Sept. 26 to spray “BLM” on a traffic barrier placed at the northwest corner of the department, according to the documents. Shortly afterward, she vandalized three other barriers set up nearby.

About 50 minutes later, the documents say, she spray-painted “1312” on a red brick wall to the front of headquarters. The numbers reference the letters “ACAB”, which stand for an anti-police slogan. She wrote the slogan twice more before police intervened.

Beltran-Gomez is out on bail and next due in court Nov. 2.