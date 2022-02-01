Woman arrested in car theft with child in backseat ordered transferred to state mental hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Criminal proceedings have been suspended against a woman arrested in the theft of a car with a 2-year-old inside after she was found incompetent to stand trial.

Melissa Peterson, 31, on Monday was ordered transferred to a state hospital where psychiatrists will work to restore her to competency. Charges of kidnapping, child cruelty and vehicle theft were suspended.

In determining competency, a judge weighs evidence including psychiatrists’ reports then rules whether a defendant understands the criminal proceedings against them and can assist their legal team in the preparation of a defense.

The car was reported stolen at about 12:12 p.m. Oct. 27, deputies said. Minutes later, a man called authorities reporting a woman had pulled up and asked him to take her child.

Deputies located the stolen Nissan Sentra at South Fairfax and DiGiorgio roads. There was a child sleeping in the backseat and two men standing near a woman, the documents said.

The man who called law enforcement told a deputy he was talking with another man when the Sentra pulled up and the driver asked him to take the child.

When asked her name, the woman said, “DEA 123,” according to court documents. She said the child’s name was “123456 ABC.”

Fingerprint evidence identified the woman as Peterson, the documents said.