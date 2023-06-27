BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield woman who failed to show for sentencing in a case where her baby came across fentanyl has been arrested and is due in court Tuesday morning.

Destiny Alvear, 26, is being held without bail after missing her sentencing hearing on Friday, according to booking and court records. She pleaded no contest last month to child cruelty. The baby survived.

On the afternoon of Dec. 7, police called to an apartment on Jefferson Street to a report of a child ingesting fentanyl were told by Alvear that she took the drug and fell asleep, then her 6-month-old son came across it, according to a court filing. The boy was taken to a hospital where toxicology tests detected fentanyl and cocaine in his blood, the filing said.