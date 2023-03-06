BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation is underway after a woman discharged her firearm during a confrontation Friday night in downtown Bakersfield, according to a release from the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD’s investigation revealed Angelica Vasquez, 30 of Bakersfield intentionally discharged one round into the roadway during a fight between two men, despite multiple bystanders being present, the release said.

When officers arrived they located and arrested Vasquez in the parking structure at 18th and Eye Street just before midnight. Vasquez was arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm, carrying a concealed unregistered firearm and other associated charges, BPD said.

No one was struck or injured by the gunfire. The unregistered handgun used in the shooting was also recovered by BPD.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The two men involved in the altercation fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.