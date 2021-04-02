Woman arrested after pursuit ends in collision in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was arrested after she led KCSO deputies on a brief pursuit that ended in a collision with an innocent driver Thursday evening in East Bakersfield.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies tried to pull over a driver just after 6 p.m. on Highway 178 for a traffic violation, but she kept going. She exited onto Mount Vernon Avenue and deputies followed. The woman, identified by the sheriff’s office as 29-year-old Kimberly Juarez, is accused of running a red light at Potomac Avenue and colliding with another driver.

Juarez suffered serious injuries in the collision and was taken to Kern Medical before being placed under arrest. The other driver involved in the crash was not hurt.

Juarez was booked into the Kern County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle evading officers, and DUI.