TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was arrested over the weekend after leading police on a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County, according to the Taft Police Department.

Around 11:23 a.m. on Sunday, Taft police officers said they conducted a traffic stop on the 1100 block of Sixth Street. The driver, later identified as Edwina Fowler of Taft, had an outstanding felony warrant out for her arrest, according to police.

Police said they suspected Fowler was armed and that she refused to comply with officers.

Police said Fowler fled the scene in her car and led police on a car chase to Highway 33 and Highway 166 to Santa Barbara County with speeds exceeding 90 miles per hour. After Fowler left Taft city limits, police said officers with the California Highway Patrol assumed the chase.

Police said Fowler eventually surrendered without further incident.

Police said the Taft Police Department was assisted by the California Highway Patrol, Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

She was booked into the Kern County Jail and is due in court on Tuesday, according to the Kern County Inmate Search website.