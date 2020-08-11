Woman arrested after leading deputies on high-speed pursuit, nearly hitting them with vehicle

MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was arrested on Monday after leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit and nearly striking the deputies with her vehicle.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 6:30 p.m., a senior deputy was on patrol in Mojave when he saw a Honda Civic go by at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. However, the vehicle failed to stop and subsequently led deputies on a pursuit.

The department said that at one point, the driver of the Honda abruptly stopped on a dirt road, after which deputies attempted to take her into custody. However, KCSO said she suddenly reversed, causing deputies to retreat in order to avoid being hit by the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Vanessa Ponce, eventually stopped and was arrested, the department said. She was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of recklessly evading a peace officer, driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of a controlled substance and other drug-related offenses.

During a search of her vehicle, deputies found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a BB gun, according to KCSO.