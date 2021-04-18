Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man during child custody exchange outside KCSO headquarters

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters is shown at 1350 Norris Rd. Courtesy of KCSO.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was arrested early this morning for allegedly stabbing a man during a child custody exchange in the parking lot of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

The Sheriff’s Office said at around 12:07 a.m., the exchange was in the process of being conducted at the headquarters, located at 1350 Norris Rd., between the biological parents of the child when a third party arrived.

The department said 21-year-old Tianna Keeton stabbed the father of the child, after which she was detained by deputies a short distance away from the parking lot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, KCSO said. No one else was injured in the incident.

Keeton was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and willful cruelty to a child.