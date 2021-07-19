Woman arrested after allegedly brandishing hatchet at deputies

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was arrested on Sunday in Arvin after allegedly brandishing a hatchet at deputies.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 5:17 p.m., deputies were sent to South Comanche Drive at El Camino Real after receiving reports of a woman armed with a hatchet causing a disturbance.

When they arrived, the department said the woman brandished the hatchet at deputies and refused to comply with deputies’ commands. She went into a nearby field, after which deputies located her and talked her into surrendering, according to KCSO.

The department said the woman dropped the knife, after which she was taken into custody.

The suspect, whose identity was not released by KCSO, was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a weapon at a peace officer, being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.