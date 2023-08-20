BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been arrested after allegedly carjacking a vehicle and driving away with a 3-year-old, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers said on Saturday, Aug. 19, they were dispatched to a parking lot in the 400 block of 34th Street for a report of a carjacking at approximately 4:36 p.m. The investigation revealed that a woman, later identified as 35-year-old Melissa Sherwood, allegedly approached a running vehicle with a 13-year-old and 3-year-old inside, BPD said.

Sherwood allegedly drove away in the same vehicle with the 3-year-old still inside after ordering the 13-year-old out of the vehicle, according to officers. The mother of the 3-year-old attempted to stop Sherwood, but was unsuccessful, they said.

Officers said that Sherwood was located by community members at approximately 5:07 p.m., and was located by law enforcement at approximately 5:29 p.m. in the 1700 block of Calloway Drive.

Sherwood was arrested for charges associated with carjacking, kidnapping and child endangerment, according to BPD. The 3-year-old was unharmed and returned to their mother.

BPD said the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol provided assistance with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.