Woman and three teens wanted for questioning in Albertsons robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman and three teens are wanted for questioning in connection with a robbery that occurred at an Albertsons in May, police said.

Suspect #1 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Suspect #2 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Suspect #3 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Suspect #4 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Surveillance images have been released of the four suspects wanted in the incident that occurred at about 10:45 p.m. May 30 at the Albertsons at 3500 Panama Lane.

The suspects are described as follows:

Black male, 16, 5 feet 9 inches, 140 pounds, black curly hair, wearing a red and black hooded sweatshirt, blacks shorts and black shoes.

Black female, 15, 5 feet 6 inches, 130 pounds, long black braided hair, wearing a blue, white and red sweatshirt, black pants and black and white checkered shoes.

Black of Hispanic female, 15, 5 feet 4 inches, 130 pounds, long brown hair in a bun, wearing glasses, black sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Black woman, 40 to 50 years old, 5 feet 9 inches, 110 pounds, long black braided hair, wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.