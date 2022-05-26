BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who authorities say was killed by her roommate in Oildale has been identified.

Lupe Melendrez, 22, was found dead May 20 with “traumatic injuries” at her home in the 3600 block of Pine Meadow Drive, according to coroner’s officials. Cause and manner of death are pending.

Her mother, Linda Flores, told 17 News she was a hard worker with goals and aspirations.

Cody Joyave, file image.

Cody Joyave, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in her death. He is held without bail and due back in court Tuesday.