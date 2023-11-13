BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been arrested after allegedly assaulting two other people and shooting an arrow at a police officer, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2700 block of Bernard Street regarding an assault on Nov. 11 at approximately 10:26 a.m. Upon arrival, officers arrived and contacted an adult female victim who accused 39-year-old Sandy Ramirez of Bakersfield of allegedly grabbing her by the neck and strangling her.

According to BPD, Ramirez is also accused of aggressively approaching a 16-year-old female who used pepper spray to defend herself.

The officers attempted to contact Ramirez who barricaded herself in her bedroom, according to BPD. The officers spoke to Ramirez through the door and attempted to get her to exit the room peacefully, but Ramirez refused to exit the room.

While barricaded in the room, officers say Ramirez allegedly shot an arrow into the door and said she was in possession of a gun. After approximately 20 minutes, officers were able to take Ramirez into custody by utilizing a Taser.

Ramirez was arrested for charges associated with assault with a deadly weapon, battery, willful cruelty to a child, resisting arrest and assault on a police officer, BPD said.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.