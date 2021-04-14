Woman admitted to hitting bicyclist, leaving scene of deadly 2019 crash, report says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A passenger side mirror belonging to a silver Kia Rio and a windshield wiper were found at the scene of a 2019 hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist.

Six months later, an anonymous caller said Edith Mata reported a silver Kia Rio stolen to the sheriff’s office a day after the crash, police said in a probable cause declaration. When officers examined photos the sheriff’s office took after recovering the vehicle, they saw the car was missing parts consistent with those found at the crash scene. They also obtained a search warrant for her cellphone records.

In February, investigators confronted Mata, 24, with the evidence they’d gathered.

“Edith Mata confessed to being the driver, colliding with the bicyclist, and fleeing the scene,” according to the declaration.

Mata has pleaded not guilty to two counts of hit and run resulting in injury or death, court records show. She’s out on bail and is next due in court May 3.

The crash happened the evening of Sept. 7, 2019, on Kentucky Street at Gage Street. A second vehicle struck the bicyclist while he was down in the roadway but that driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The bicyclist, Maximiliano Guerrero, 46, died at the scene.