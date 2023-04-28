BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who authorities said broke a window and “karate-kicked” the front doors of an ex-boyfriend’s house has been found not guilty of vandalism, according to the Kern County Public Defender’s office.

A jury on Wednesday acquitted Karina Irene Horta of a misdemeanor vandalism charge. Jurors took fewer than 20 minutes to reach a verdict, according to a Public Defender’s release.

“The prosecutor’s weak case is reflected by the exceptionally fast verdict, giving Ms. Horta her long overdue full exoneration,” Deputy Public Defender Daniel Hazzard said in the release. “Now that the case is finally over, Ms. Horta can finally move forward, free from the burden of false accusations.”

The District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Horta was accused of vandalizing her ex-boyfriend’s house in Ridgecrest on Sept. 25, 2022. Hazzard pointed out inconsistencies in the ex’s testimony, the release said, and presented a photo and other evidence indicating the window had been damaged a year before.