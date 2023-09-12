BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has acquitted a woman of misdemeanor charges of hit-and-run and resisting an officer after her lawyer argued the other driver’s vehicle had pre-existing damage and she was within her rights in asking for the officer’s supervisor, according to the Public Defender’s Office.

The jury returned not guilty verdicts Monday in the trial of Courtney Harris. She had faced up to 18 months in jail if convicted.

Prosecutors alleged Harris was involved in a hit-and-run crash in December on Airport Drive that damaged the front passenger side of the other driver’s truck, according to a Public Defender’s Office release. It described the incident as a “minor” collision.

Deputy Public Defender Eliana Navarro argued the damage was old and the crash couldn’t have happened as reported, according to the release. She also said Harris was under no obligation to speak to the responding officer and broke no laws in asking for a supervisor. The attorney said Harris cooperated once she felt safe.