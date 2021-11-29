Woman accused of trying to kidnap 3 children to undergo competency exam

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 18-year-old woman accused of attempting to kidnap three children in northwest Bakersfield will undergo a mental competency evaluation.

Alina Serda did not appear in court Monday for arraignment on three counts of attempted kidnapping, and Judge Michael G. Bush noted she was having “pretty significant mental health issues” in jail.

Bush appointed a psychiatrist to examine her and submit a report that will be heard Dec. 20. He set bail at $250,000.

Serda is accused of first attempting to kidnap two children in a stroller near Olive and Knudsen drives the evening of Nov. 24. Deputies said she then tried to kidnap another child walking with his mother in the same area.

Serda had been released from jail only a few hours before the alleged kidnapping attempts, according to sheriff’s officials.

She also faces a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge. Deputies said there was a brief struggle as they took her into custody.