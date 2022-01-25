Woman accused of stabbing elderly relative appears in court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 19-year-old woman accused of stabbing an 86-year-old relative made her first court appearance Tuesday.

Robin Kinoshita is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. Her formal arraignment was postponed to Feb. 1 and bail set at $500,000.

Kinoshita was arrested after a man was stabbed multiple times Saturday morning on Delfino Lane, north of Belle Terrace, according to sheriff’s officials. The man suffered mild-to-moderate injuries.