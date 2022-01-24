Woman accused of stabbing 86-year-old relative

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing an 86-year-old relative multiple times in South Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened Saturday just before 7:45 a.m. on Delfino Lane, north of Belle Terrace, according to KCSO. The sheriff’s office said 19-year-old Robin Kinoshita stabbed a man — who is believed to be a relative, though officials could not say for certain how closely the two were related.

KCSO said the man was taken to a hospital with mild-to-moderate wounds. Kinoshita was arrested and booked on charges of attempting to murder and causing injury to an elder or dependent adult.