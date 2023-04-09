BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi woman pleaded no contest to a felony assault charge on Friday, months after police said she nearly severed her husband’s ear with a knife, records show.

Molly Jo Rockey pleaded no contest to assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, according to court records. Charges of mayhem, spousal abuse, destroying or concealing evidence and resisting or obstructing a peace officer or emergency responder were dismissed.

Sentencing is set for May 25.

Police were called Dec. 26 to an apartment on Cherry Lane and found Rockey’s husband with cuts including “an almost completely severed left ear,” according to a report filed by Tehachapi police. Johnson told police he slipped and fell on a knife.

Johnson’s sister told police Rockey said what happened was an accident. Police said in the report Rockey has a lengthy rap sheet that includes multiple incidents of domestic violence.