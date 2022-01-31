Woman accused of embezzling $42K blamed pill addiction: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman charged with embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from a street sweeping business blamed a relapse in her addiction to prescription drugs, according to sheriff’s office reports.

Tracie Dixon, 57, allegedly embezzled $42,116.48 from Super Sweep LLC, according to reports filed in Superior Court. She has pleaded not guilty at her Jan. 20 arraignment and is due back in court March 9.

Dixon was hired as a payroll clerk in 2015 and was in charge of preparing payroll. The company’s owner had to pre-sign payroll checks before Dixon processed them for distribution.

On July 23, the owner received notification from her financial institution of an attempt to process a $20,000 transaction, according to court documents. She investigated and found Dixon had issued $35,000 in unauthorized checks to herself, the filings say.

The owner told investigators she confronted Dixon on July 26 and Dixon admitted taking the money. Dixon said she had starting abusing prescription drugs again, according to the filings.

“In reviewing the check images for the checks listed as fraudulent by the victim, I verified that all the checks in question were deposited to Tracie Dixon’s account at Valley Strong Credit Union,” an investigator wrote in the documents.

Dixon was fired. She said she would return the money and still had $10,000 in her account, the filings say.