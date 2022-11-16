BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who authorities said drove with 30,000 fentanyl pills in her vehicle has pleaded no contest to a felony drug charge.

Court records show Johana Gallegos pleaded no contest to transporting a drug, and charges of drug possession and child cruelty were dismissed. A 14-year-old was in the vehicle when she was pulled over, according to a sheriff’s report.

On April 20, law enforcement stopped Gallegos as she drove a Mazda sedan on southbound Highway 99, south of Houghton Road, according to the report.