Woman accused of dragging dog from electric scooter will remain charged with a felony, judge rules

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Elaine Rosa will remain charged with a felony for dragging a dog from an electric scooter, a Kern judge has ruled.

A motion to reduce Rosa’s animal cruelty charge to a misdemeanor was denied this week by Judge Michael G. Bush. Defense counsel had argued the evidence presented in the case didn’t rise to the level of a felony, and that what happened was essentially an accident that resulted in minor injury to the animal. A misdemeanor conviction carries penalties that aren’t as severe as a felony.

Rosa, 39 at the time of the January 2019 incident, was caught on camera dragging the small dog through city streets as she rode a Bird scooter. The dog suffered bloody paws and abrasions but no life-threatening injuries.

The dog, named Zebra, received medical treatment, including staples in its left leg, and has recovered.

Prosecutor Andrea Kohler called Rosa’s actions grossly negligent and disturbing. She said witness testimony and video made it clear the dog was on the ground and being dragged “for a significant period of time.”

The next hearing in the case is set for Oct. 16.