Woman accused of dragging dog from electric scooter set for March 5 preliminary hearing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman charged with felony animal cruelty in connection with dragging a small dog from an electric scooter is scheduled for a preliminary hearing next week.

Elaine Rosa was arrested in February of last year after being identified as the person seen on surveillance footage dragging the dog through a Bakersfield neighborhood at speeds investigators said reached as high as 25 mph.

Prosecutor Andrea Kohler said in court Monday Rosa’s preliminary hearing is expected to last three hours.

At a preliminary hearing, a judge determines whether there is enough evidence to order a defendant to stand trial.

The incident resulting in Rosa’s arrest occurred in January of last year after a woman drove a Bird scooter with the dog — named Zebra — trailing behind her.

Zebra received medical treatment, including staples in its left leg. A veterinarian who examined the animal told detectives it suffered injuries consistent with being hit by a car.

Rosa, 39 at the time, worked as a contracted psychologist at Kern Valley State Prison. Her contract was terminated a day after the incident.

Rosa also is charged with a misdemeanor of failing to provide care for the animal.

The felony charge carries a maximum penalty of three years in jail and up to a $20,000 fine, and the misdemeanor is punishable by up to six months in jail. 

